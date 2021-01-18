Nauru Police to work with communities on Neighborhood Watch programme

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the Neighborhood Watch is a very important programme for the community and neighbors in looking after and protecting their homes from possible break-ins and thefts.

If for instance a family is going to go out to a family gathering, then a neighbor can look after their home while they are away for a few hours by notifying them of suspicious activity and also reporting to police.

Nauru Police said it wishes to implement the Neighborhood Watch programme in 2021 and informs community and neighbors to look after each other’s homes by informing each other of anything suspicious happening in their area to prevent theft or stealing by reporting suspicious activity going on to police.

The Neighborhood Watch programme will go a long way in hopefully reducing and stopping the stealing going on in homes in the communities.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV Caption: Nauru Police Commissioner Iven Notte