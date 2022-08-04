Nauru Police officers deployed to UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

This is the first time that NPF officers have been deployed to the mission in the Central African nation.

Superintendent Imran Scotty, Sergeant Drusky Dabadauw and Senior Constable Jacaranda Akibwib were selected after successfully completing a four-week United Nations Police (UNPOL) pre-deployment training programme in Ankara, Turkey in February.

The one-year unarmed mission will mostly focus on community-oriented policing and outreach programmes. This will enhance peace and security and help increase the public’s trust in the police and other law enforcement agencies of the host state.

The team is expected to undergo orientation and additional pre-deployment training once they arrive in Juba, South Sudan.

The officers flew out of Nauru last week.