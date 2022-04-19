Nauru Police Force introduces new PR unit

The unit will assist the Police Department's engagement into the community delivering special operations.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports Constable Bragga Namaduk is the focal point officer of the new unit and will be engaging the communities later this month sharing NPFs plans.

The new unit is located inside the Main Police Station in Yaren.

Nauru Police has reminded the general public and especially road users to abide by the laws of the motor traffic act.

A special roster is currently in operation where police officers are working round the clock to tackle crimes and conduct road safety in the communities.

Photo supplied Caption: Constable Bragga Namaduk