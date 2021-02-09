Nauru Police Force Commissioned Officer Course underway

In the opening ceremony, Police Commissioner Iven Notte said the course is now aligned with new laws and regulations.

Nauru Media News- NTV reports, under Commissioner Notte’s leadership, the ‘new’ NPF continually strives to aim higher, meet standards of excellence, and raise the professionalism of its workforce, embracing a program to change corporate culture and mindsets that hold an organisation back from reaching its targets. As mandated, one of these targets is to be the best police force in the Pacific region.

The training is being conducted by Errol Gibson of the Australian Federal Police.

Mr Gibson wrote content for the course.

The first training was held in 2007.

Photo source Nauru Media News - NTV