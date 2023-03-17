Nauru Police Force awareness campaign continues at NES

Nauru Police Force visited the National Emergency Service (NES) to provide a road safety message as part of their safety awareness programme.

Nauru Media News reports Constable Iyongo Aubiat briefly explained the importance of having a driver’s license whilst on the road.

Driving under the Influence DUI was also one of the main topics addressed.

Nauru Police Force reiterates not to drive when consuming alcohol for your safety and safety of others.

It is important to designate a sober driver.

NPF will continue their traffic and Road Safety awareness in the coming weeks.

Photo credit Nauru Media News