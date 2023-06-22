Nauru Police establishes special roster to monitor crime activities

This is after they discovered the constant rise of criminal activities in communities involving teenage offenders from the age group of 16 years and under.

The Force strongly encourages parents to look after and be aware of their child’s whereabouts during the night.

Police Superintendent Mr Simpson Deidenang mentioned that neglecting a child is an offence for the parents according to the crimes acts.

According to the Nauru Police Force crime chart, these criminal activities that have been recorded are in the areas of Denig and Location.