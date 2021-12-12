Nauru Police deploys officers for road duties

The public have been reminded to carry their licence and ensure their rides are registered.

All motorists have been warned to wear helmet.

Police have also reminded the public to not drive a car or bike if they are under the influence of alcohol.

The public have also been advised to take extra care on the roads during the weekend, leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front - at least a 5 second gap. Slow down your speed, taking extra care in deep water, and don't brake heavily.