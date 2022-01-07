Nauru implements new pre-travel arrangements in Brisbane

All travellers to Nauru from Brisbane must now enter and remain in managed safe accommodation in Brisbane, three days before travel.

The Nauru Covid-19 Taskforce said this arrangement is primarily for the regular scheduled Nauru Airlines ON002 flights.

This interim measure is put in place due to the rapid surging cases and community transmission of coronavirus in Brisbane and across Australia and many other countries.

Failure to comply will result in the passenger being denied flight check-in and travel to Nauru.

Photo file Caption: Nauru International Airport