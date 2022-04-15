Nauru Health authorities issue caution against Kinder chocolate products

The outbreak is possibly linked to chocolates distributed internationally from a Kinder chocolate factory in Belgium, the ministry said in a statement.

Members of the public are advised not to consume or purchase the listed chocolates.

The ministry said considering that these egg-shaped chocolates are a favourite for shoppers during the looming Easter celebration.

The details of the products are as follows:

Kinder Easter Basket 120g (6x20g)

Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut: 100g

Kinder Surprise Maxi (Miraculous) 100g

Kinder Surprise Maxi (Natoons) 100g

Kinder Surprise Christmas Maxi (Disney Frozen 2021) 100g

Kinder Surprise Christmas Maxi (2021) 100g

Kinder Maxi Christmas Mix with Plush (2021) 133g

Kinder Christmas Happy Moments Ballotin (2021) 190g

The above products were manufactured in Belgium.

All other Ferrero products, including other Kinder products which are manufactured in Italy (including Kinder Surprise 20g single and three-pack eggs in white, blue, and pink varieties), are NOT affected.

Food products contaminated with Salmonella may cause illness if consumed and severe illness with:

Children younger than 5 years

Adults older than 65 years

People with weakened immune systems

Symptoms may include fever, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting.

What to do:

Members of the public are advised not to eat these products. If you or a family member have eaten any of these products and have concerns for your health, please seek medical advice.