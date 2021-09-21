 

Nauru farmers benefit from free seedlings giveaway

BY: Loop Pacific
12:42, September 21, 2021
10 reads

More 100 interested growers have taken advantage of the monthly free seedlings giveaway in Nauru.

The giveaway is conducted by the Taiwan Technical Mission team in collaboration with the Department of Commerce Industry and Nauru Health.

Seedlings given out include cabbage, cucumber, ocra, chilli, spring onion and long bean as well as compost.

The kiao oangam app which was developed by the TTM (ICDF) in conjunction with the Government (DCIE) and Commonwealth of Learning is promoted by the team to help people grow plants and vegetables. The App can be downloaded through the Playstore App.

The TTM gave out 2,000 seedlings and 100 compost bags lately.

The mission conducts the event on the first Saturday of every month.

   

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Nauru
Free seedlings
  • 10 reads