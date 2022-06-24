Nauru Covid cases double almost every two days

Last night President Lionel Aingimea said cases are doubling almost every two days and about one in five people are tested positive.

There are now 861 active cases.

Eight people remain admitted in ACU for observation including two maternity cases.

The child has been discharged to a quarantine facility and is being observed by nurses in quarantine.

All the cases are stable and not requiring critical medical attention.

A total of 4,597 tests have been done this outbreak.

