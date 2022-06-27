Nauru Covid-19 cases now over 2000

There are now 2102 active cases.

That is up from 1048 on Friday.

Nauru President, Lionel Aingimea says approximately one person is testing positive for every three tests taken.

He has asked people to follow public health advice.

No social gatherings are permitted.

President Aingimea said within a few weeks Nauru will start to live with the virus.

But for now, the Covid-19 task force is working through its processes.

This is the first time Nauru has experienced Covid-19 in the community.