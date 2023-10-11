Nauru congratulates Fiji for reaching 53 years of Independence

A statement issued by the government said “Happy 53rd Independence Day to our friends from the Republic of the Fiji Islands. God bless Fiji.”

“Fiji gained independence on 10 October, 1970 from the United Kingdom.”

“The current flag of Fiji was officially adopted on 10 October, 1970.”

“The Union Jack (upper left), is representative of the country's long association with Great Britain. The flag's blue field is symbolic of the surrounding Pacific Ocean. The coat of arms display a golden British lion holding a cocoa pod, as well as local symbols - a palm tree, sugar cane, bananas and dove of peace, placed between the arms of the cross.”

“The national motto is: "Rerevaka na kalou ka doka na Tui" (Fear God and honour the Queen).”

Fiji observed a public holiday yesterday to celebrate the event.