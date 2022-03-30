Nauru conducts Covid community tests

The teams will carry out community testing with Nauru Police tomorrow.

Frontline workers at the airport were the first group to undergo community testing Tuesday.

A statement said testing stations will be set-up at the Government Office next week for the public service.

The public is encouraged to make time available time to attend the testing station that is applicable to you.

“There is NO COVID infection on Nauru. This process is now common practice around the world and necessary as border restrictions ease and Nauru slowly moves towards full vaccination coverage.”

“Nauru has maintained travel to/from Brisbane since the start of the pandemic and so far we have managed to keep Covid out through our 'Capture & Contain' strategy.”

“Introducing this community testing is another step in this process to ensure Nauru stays safe. And by doing so, we satisfy standards set by the World Health Organisations and Australian health in demonstrating our Covid-free status,” the statement said.

Testing will be done fortnightly.

