Nauru braces for second Covid wave

The Government Information Office said the infections are due to the increase in the number of locally acquired cases reported over the last 4 weeks with further case numbers expected to increase.

The country has recorded a total of 200 active cases on island of which 154 newly acquired infections were identified during this reporting period; all but 2 cases were locally acquired.

This brings the total number of Covid cases to 5121 of which 444 infections were reported since 1 January 2023.

GIO said confirmed that out of the 154 new cases, 9 are in the 0-4 years of age group, 15 cases are 5-11 years old, 10 cases are 10-17 years old, 94 cases are 18-40 years old, 18 cases are 50 years old and over and 8 cases are not specified.

In addition to this, there are approximately 600 individuals identified as ‘close contacts’ which are under quarantine orders to minimise further Covid transmission on island.

There have been no deaths attributable to Covid in this reporting period with only one death attributable to Covid reported since Covid-19 was identified in Nauru in 2022.