Nauru authorities promote helmet wearing programme

The programme has received support from the public especially students who have created a jingle called “Inga wam helmet”.

The helmet wearing programme will to run until mid-January next year.

The programme is also targeting road safety awareness for motorists and pedestrians this festive season.

Police officers have been deployed to monitor road users and ensure the safety of the public.

Police are encouraging the public to observe road safety rules to ensure the Christmas and New Year festive period is accident and fatality-free.