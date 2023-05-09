Nauru and Nepal establish diplomatic relations

The signing was done by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Nauru to the United Nations, Margo Deiye, and the Permanent Representative of Nepal, Amrit Bahadur Rai.

A statement said they were formally establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, at the Permanent Mission of Nepal, in New York, 4 May.

The two Permanent Representatives also signed a joint letter informing the Secretary General of the United Nations, His Excellency Antonio Guterres, about the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Nepal is a least developed country (LDCs) and also a land-locked developing state (LLDCs).

Nepal lies along the southern slopes of the Himalayan mountain ranges and located between India to the east, south, and west and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China to the north. Its territory extends roughly 500 miles (800 kilometres) from east to west and 90 to 150 miles from north to south. The capital is Kathmandu.

Nepal and Nauru are members of the Asia Pacific Group (APG) and share similar challenges on the impacts of climate change. Due to climate change, Nepal is affected by landslides and flood events which are triggered by rapid snow and ice melts in the mountains as well as by extreme, torrential rainfall during the monsoon season.

This historic ceremony presents opportunities for enhanced cooperation in development aspirations at the multilateral level.