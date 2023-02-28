Nauru AFL players to attend talent camp in Australia

The five-day event gets underway on Thursday.

The AFL South Pacific – Male Talent Camp will involve selected players from three other Pacific academies in Fiji, Vanuatu and PNG reports Nauru Media News.

They will undergo training prior to their games against Gold Coast Sun Academy players and Brisbane Lions Academy players in their age group of 18-19 years.

The Talent camp is an opportunity for the eight footballers to gain a scholarship pathway to the Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions Academies.

The AFL Nauru Talent Academy is planning to send another team and they’re targeting May as the possible date.

They’re hoping to go up against PNG academy.

