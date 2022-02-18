Nauru administers over 1,000 Pfizer doses

The Ministry of Health confirmed that out of the total, 1,093 were booster shots and 889 were Pfizer doses that were administered to the adult population and children aged 12-17 years.

The ministry said, “Adults 18 years and above who have taken their second dose are required to get their 3rd booster shot now at the Public Health Centre or at the scheduled community visit.”

“For the children’s vaccination programme, the Health Ministry hopes to have this completed at the end of March and Parents/guardians are encouraged to take their child in to receive their dose at the centre, which is open from 10am to 5pm on Mondays to Friday”

Nauru is Covid-19 free.