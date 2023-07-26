 

Nauru’s COVID-Taskforce has been disbanded

10:35, July 26, 2023
All COVID-related issues in Nauru are to be directed to RON hospital.

Minister for Finance Martin Hunt told Parliament on June that the COVID taskforce is completely closed for the budget 2023-24.

This follows the World Health Organisation announcement that COVID-19 is “no longer a global health emergency”.

General health services in the country can provide the care and prevention services that may still be needed going forwarded.

According to the Nauru FY 2023-24 budget, $17.9 million was spent on implementing strategies for the pandemic spanning two years.

     

