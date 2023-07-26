Nauru’s COVID-Taskforce has been disbanded

Minister for Finance Martin Hunt told Parliament on June that the COVID taskforce is completely closed for the budget 2023-24.

This follows the World Health Organisation announcement that COVID-19 is “no longer a global health emergency”.

General health services in the country can provide the care and prevention services that may still be needed going forwarded.

According to the Nauru FY 2023-24 budget, $17.9 million was spent on implementing strategies for the pandemic spanning two years.