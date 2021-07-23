Miss Nauru Chanique Deiye leads clean-up campaign

Deiye is inviting the general public to participate in keeping Nauru; clean, beautiful, environmentally safe and visitor friendly.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the campaign will be held at the Anibare community boat harbour from 10am to 2pm and will encompass the popular public spot for recreation right up to the multi-purpose court.

Miss Nauru; the face of Nauru Tourism and the youth is calling on the general public especially divers to join in the clean-up campaign to beautify the Anibare community boat harbor land and sea areas.

Deiye said, “The clean-up campaign was initially started by Nauru Tourism and she would like to continue the pick it up and bin it campaign.”

She added that, “There have been numerous campaigns on a cleaner Nauru, and she wants this campaign to be something effective and something that we can continue on for the future including something that we as Nauruan’s can come and work together in keeping Nauru clean and beautiful.”

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV Caption: Miss Nauru Chanique Deiye