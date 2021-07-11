Local trainee nurses needed to fill void in Health care

A total of 20 nurses will be selected through an interview and shortlisting process with the closing date for applications on the 16th of July.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the selected first batch of 20 trainee nurses will be required to go through a new three year nursing diploma programme developed to train the new local recruits.

The programme is a collaborative effort with the University of Fiji and will be delivered virtually by the University of Fiji and hands on by local health professionals.

It will be an ongoing programme for the next 3 years where hopefully 60 local recruits will have graduated to fill the void of local nurses at Ron Hospital and Naoero Public Health, where currently 70 percent of nurses are expatriates.

The health ministry is looking at recruiting local young men and women who have completed their secondary education and those 18 years and over who are interested because we need more local nurses. In this initial recruiting process, science subjects will not be a prerequisite but it will be in future.

The recruiting programme will consecutively run for three years and after that every two years. The objective of the programme is to train up and develop local young men and women to be qualified nurses and to put our local diploma programme and health training Centre on the map as a recognized and respected regional training institution.

The health ministry is excited about this recruiting opportunity especially in developing young Nauruan men and women nurses to be qualified health professionals in nursing and to provide quality health care for the Nauruan people.

