Local fishermen warned to stay away from fishing vessels due to COVID-19

Nauru Media News – NTV reports a number of crew members on drifting vessels in the EEZ tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days and weeks.

Fishermen are strongly advised to keep clear of any ship that is at sea around Nauru and not to make any contact with its crew members.

This includes cargo, fuel and fishing vessels such as purse seiners. Fortunately, none of the positive crew and vessels has come to Nauru as they are in isolation.

The Nauru Port Authority, Nauru Fisheries and the COVID-19 Taskforce are closely monitoring all vessel movements as part of our border protection procedures.

Coronavirus is a serious threat to health and public safety and the COVID situation in our neighboring islands has increased, demonstrating how quickly the situation can escalate.

Everyone especially fishermen are urged to take the warning seriously so that Nauru remains COVID free.

Photo Nauru Media News NTV