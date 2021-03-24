 

Off-loading works underway on ‘Micronesia Pride’

BY: Loop Pacific
15:14, March 24, 2021
Nauru Ports Authority workers are offloading cargo containers from the vessel Micronesian Pride.

The Nauru Shipping Line cargo vessel docked at the Aiwo Boat Harbour on Monday.

There were over 100 containers onboard.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports 88 were off-loaded since Monday and 41 remain to be off-loaded today.

Back-loading of 105 empty containers will commence once off-loading is completed.

Meanwhile the phosphate vessel HTK Sunrise went through health swab testing yesterday (Tuesday).

Once cleared by health authorities, the ship will berth on a date to be confirmed by Nauru Port to load 28,793 metric tons of phosphate for consignee Agrifield bound for India.

 

Photo supplied Nauru Media News - NTV      

