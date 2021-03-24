Off-loading works underway on ‘Micronesia Pride’

The Nauru Shipping Line cargo vessel docked at the Aiwo Boat Harbour on Monday.

There were over 100 containers onboard.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports 88 were off-loaded since Monday and 41 remain to be off-loaded today.

Back-loading of 105 empty containers will commence once off-loading is completed.

Meanwhile the phosphate vessel HTK Sunrise went through health swab testing yesterday (Tuesday).

Once cleared by health authorities, the ship will berth on a date to be confirmed by Nauru Port to load 28,793 metric tons of phosphate for consignee Agrifield bound for India.

Photo supplied Nauru Media News - NTV