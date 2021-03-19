Large WW2 Bomb discovered in Nauru residential area

Upon discovering the bomb this week, the construction group notified Nauru Police of the discovery who in turn alerted and informed Nauru Rehabilitation Corporation and Nauru Emergency Services of the bomb.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports authorities worked together to unearth the ordnance and transport it out from the residential area.

The bomb which is quite large and measured roughly a meter in length was safely transported by Nauru Rehabilitation Corporation under Police and NES escort from the site in Boe to a safe and secured location at the Nauru Rehabilitation workshop.

According to NRC Workshop Equipment Operations Superintendent Weng Agir, the bomb is intact and very much alive.

The bomb is now stored in a safe and secure place with NRC who will communicate and work with experts abroad on the way forward to detonating it safely.

Nauru and many other countries in the region are prone to ordnance and bomb discoveries due to bombings raids and military warfare conducted during the Second World War.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV