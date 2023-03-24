La Nina weather pattern to continue says Nauru Meteorology Service

La Nina weather pattern occurs when sea surface temperature is below average.

Nauru Media reports this current dry season is likely to continue in the next few months for the Micronesia region; with some islands facing dry weather while some are not.

According to Senior Nauru Meteorology Service (NMHS) weather forecaster Ricky Joram, “The La Nina weather pattern will continue for the next 3 to 6 months and that they (NMHS) will continue to monitor Nauru’s weather forecast with the support of PICASSO SPREP”.

Photo Nauru Media News