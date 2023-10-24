 

Jeremiah is the first Nauruan to be accredited as Ambassador of the Republic of Nauru to Switzerland

Chitra Jeremiah becomes the first Nauruan to be accredited as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Nauru to Switzerland.

A statement said “Ms Jeremiah presented her credentials to the President of the Swiss Confederation His Excellency Honourable Alain Berset at the Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, 17 October 2023.”

“Discussions centred on issues of mutual interest including climate change.”

“Ms Jeremiah previously presented her credentials in July 2019 as the ambassador of Nauru to the UN Office and other international organisations, then reappointed in March this year after relinquishing the position to take on the role of secretary for foreign affairs and trade in Nauru.”

She is now both the ambassador of Nauru to the UN in Geneva, and to Switzerland.

Ms Jeremiah also served as head of Nauru’s foreign missions in Brisbane, Australia and the ROC Taiwan.

     

