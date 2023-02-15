Homeschool to commence in Nauru

The Nauru Government said this is due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Support staff will be available at the school from 8.30am to 3pm for those who seek assistance in regards to the learning package provided.”

“Normal classes for Sacred Heart College Years 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 8.”

The country is currently experiencing the second wave of Covid-19, due to the increase in the number of locally acquired cases reported over the last 4 weeks with further case numbers expected to increase.