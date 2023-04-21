France Ambassador presents credentials to Nauru President

President Kun commended France’s commitment to the fight against climate change and applauded France’s recent One Ocean Summit and their support towards the Kiwa initiative project on Nauru.

“My country believes that building strong diplomatic relationships is essential for promoting regional and global cooperation.

“We welcome the opportunity to deepen our bilateral relations with France, particularly in areas of economic cooperation and cultural exchange,” President Kun said.

According to a statement, Ambassador Leger committed to further strengthening relations between the two countries and said fighting against the impact of climate change is one of the top priorities of the French foreign policy.

He also acknowledged Nauru for the positive role in the Pacific Islands Forum and the incoming Secretary General Baron Waqa.

“As you know, France is a Pacific nation. With New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna, we are impacted by the climate change in South Pacific, and the rise of the sea level.

“In that regard, we are looking forward to developing and deepening our dialogue with Pacific Insular States, in particular with Nauru,” Ambassador Leger said.

The French Development Agency (AFD) introduced the Kiwa initiative, which aims at supporting nature-based solutions to climate change. The ongoing Pacific organic learning farm network project is financed by Kiwa and carried by the Pacific Community (SPC).

Ambassador Leger spent the day visiting the higher ground initiatives (HGI) site, Nauru Port, Naoero Museum and paid a courtesy call on Secretary for the Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade (DFAT) Dominic Tabuna.

Nauru and France re-established diplomatic relations on 26 November 1997.

