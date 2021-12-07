Fijian Police Inspector awarded Nauru’s Outstanding Performance Medal

Nauru Police said the awards were to acknowledge and recognise his work, contribution and dedication to the improvement of the Nauru Police Force and its Officers since 2018.

Inspector Tikotani, in his role as Brass Band Master for the Nauru Police Force, started work in 2018 to induct Nauru Police Force Officers as members of the Police Brass Band, delivering musical tuition and marching and ceremonial drill training.

At the time, he worked alongside retired Fiji Police Sergeant Waisale Ciri Delana, facilitating graded music examinations and qualifications to Officers through the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music, London.

Inspector ‘Tiko’, as he is known, also works with Police recruits on discipline and marching drill training, heads the school-based Cadets program on Nauru, has introduced and oversees the in-school Adopt-A-Cop education package, and performs ceremonial duties on special commemorative days, including playing the Last Post each Armistice Day – a task he has now successfully conferred in 2021 to NPF Brass Band member Acting Senior Constable Esson Temaki.

Inspector Tikotani made these significant and lasting contributions to the Nauru Police Force, he is also Deputy Chair of the Fiji Community in Nauru, and gifts his talents and expertise weekly as Choir Master at the Meneng Church.

Tiko is joined in Nauru by his wife Setaita, with his family, including children and grandchildren, in Fiji; on screen these last two years as the global pandemic has borders closed.