Excitement builds for Nauru’s “By the Book” Victory Lap race

The event is a PRO-HELMET, ANTI-DRINK DRIVING campaign by Nauru Police Force with AFL Nauru modelling lawful behaviours on our roads that promote SAFETY, SAFETY, SAFETY for all, especially the youth.

The prizes are as follows:

Best decorated helmet: 1st: $150, 2nd: $100, 3rd: $50. Sponsored by Nauru Maritime and Port Authority.

Best decorated motorcycle: 1st: $300, 2nd: $200, 3rd: $100. Sponsored by RONPHOS Corporation.

Best decorated vehicle: 1st: $400, 2nd: $250, 3rd: $150. Sponsored by the Nauru Fisheries and Marine Resources Authority.

Best dressed individual (team colours): 1st: $150, 2nd: $100, 3rd: $50 (shopping vouchers). Sponsored by Capelle and Partner.

Battle of the Sounds (sound quality clear and balanced): $200. Sponsored by Od'n Aiwo Hotel: Hon Milton Ross MP.

Best team overall (5 x female/5 x male minimum; displaying team colours; enthusiasm on pwepoe): $300. Sponsored by Nauru Rehabilitation Corporation.

Nauru Police are reminding all the participants to wear a helmet for the race.