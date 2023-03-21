Evacuation drills conducted for Nauru Schools

DRM Director, Diminski Reweru said, “Fire and Tsunami evacuation drills are different. In a tsunami drill the students and teachers will be required to move to higher ground, while in a fire drill, students and teachers will be required to assemble in a designated safe area 15 to 20 meters from the school.”

The safety drills are an annual event organized by the department for safety reasons.

Fire and Tsunami evacuation drills are organized annually in the schools because students and teachers change annually.

Reweru added, “After the drill the team will consult with Principles and teachers on the gaps identified during the drill and make recommendations on ways to improve the evacuation procedures in the future.”

Emergency Evacuation drills in schools were conducted in early February.

Six schools have completed the drills with the Able Disable Centre with two more conducted last week.

The National Emergency Service Disaster Risk Management Unit has set a plan to conduct an emergency evacuation plan in the community.