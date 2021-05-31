Eastern parts of Nauru island hampered by high tides

Nauru Media News – NTV reports high waves pounded the low-lying shorelines of these communities then washed ashore bringing deluge onto the main ring road.

Fortunately they was no major damage to houses in Anibare community however waves did wash ashore and into a home in Menen bringing rubbish and lots of coconuts.

According to Nauru Emergency Services Secretary Roy Harris, “most of the areas affected were low lying areas at 3 meters with the beach at a slope making it easy for the waves to crash and wash ashore”.

He added that “some houses in Menen opposite the church are also at risk due to coastal soil erosion. After years of the waves pounding and eating away at the coastline these houses are vulnerable with their foundation less than a meter from the edge of the coastline”.

Speaking with Nauru Media, Harris said that “high tides are a normal occurrence every month, but the tides were enhanced with the super full moon’s gravitational pull and a change of wind direction”.

Some parts in these communities were spared of the ordeal because they had a seawall in place built decades ago after experiencing and facing a similar incident.

Harris says a major project involving boulders to be placed in low lying areas to mitigate the impact of the waves is required and that he will submit a report to support the project.

Photo Nauru Media News