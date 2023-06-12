Digicel organize activities to give back to the community

As part of this initiative, Digicel Nauru, one of the companies under Telstra, has organized various activities to support the local community.

Digicel Nauru also presented a dividend fund of $2,341,442.94 to the Minister for Telecommunication, Honourable Pyon Deiye M.P.

On June 9th, Digicel Nauru invited the Department of People Living with Disability (PLD) to the Centennial Hall to receive seven wheelchairs and other mobility aids valued at $30,000.

This donation is part of Digicel Nauru's commitment to improving the quality of life for individuals facing mobility challenges in Nauru. The initiative aligns with Digicel's ongoing You Are My Number One campaign.

Digicel Pacific Regional CEO Shally Jennif stated that through this donation, Digicel Nauru aims to make a more meaningful difference in the lives of those facing mobility challenges in Nauru. Digicel Pacific Regional CEO Shally Jennif and Digicel Nauru CEO Christopher Manaog presented the dividend fund to Minister Deiye.

In addition to the donation, Digicel Nauru also aided the WASDA Department through maintenance. The activity took place on June 8th.

Change Maker Week is an annual event and according to the CEO of Digicel Nauru Mr Christopher Manaog, he was pleased that all his teams have attended the activities in giving back to the community through support.