 

Classes for Years 11 and 12 students to resume on Monday

BY: Loop Pacific
09:37, July 22, 2022
14 reads

Classes resume for Years 11 and 12 (QCE students) in Nauru on Monday.

All other classes remain on hold.

The Department of Education said it is working closely with the Taskforce to ensure that all safety measures are undertaken by students and teachers in regards to physical distancing, sanitising hands and wearing masks

Meanwhile 188 children aged 5-11 received their Covid vaccinations on Wednesday.

Of this number, 79 children received their first dose (76 per cent) and 109 children received their second dose (14 per cent) and are therefore fully vaccinated.

Children who have taken their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on the 27th -29th June are now eligible to take the second dose.

 

Photo GIO

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Nauru
Years 11 and 12 classes resume
Monday
  • 14 reads