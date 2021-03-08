Church Service held to celebrate IWD in Nauru

Nauru Media News – NTV reports prayers were offered by individuals representing organisations like Nauru National Women's Council, Health services, Youth, People with Disability, Nauru Police and the White Ribbon Male Champion.

After the service, Rev Roger Mwareow escorted President Lionel Aingimea and guests to Centennial Hall for lunch.

Guests were treated to a scrumptious spread of local and overseas delicacies.

The group Smart Kids performed with a short animated video on Covid-19 to inform and educate people about the pandemic.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV