Blue Light initiative tackles youth issues on Nauru

Representatives from Canstruct, Community Liaison Officer (CLO) network, Departments of Health and Youth Affairs and Eigigu Solutions Corporation (ESC) joined Police to discuss how to work together to deliver Blue Light events for young people between the ages of 12 and 17 years.

The Blue Light is a police-based outreach initiative.

Police said they want to engage young people and encourage positive behaviour through positive interactions.

This will require all stakeholders to be actively involved, including the young people themselves and their primary responsible carers - their parents and guardians.

Blue Light Cinema at the Centennial Hall has brought together hundreds of young people every Friday and Saturday night.

They watch short, home-grown educational films as well as a main feature.

While providing entertainment, the environment allows professionals from across the range of child and youth services, including police, to engage with young people, lend a listening ear and build relationships of trust and respect.

Other activities that may be included in future Blue Light events include fun runs, discos, TikTok competitions and recreational activities.

Members raised the need for interventions in youth anti-social behaviour, addressing non-attendance and bullying at school, as well as falling literacy and numeracy rates and even providing literacy assessments.

Photo source Nauru Police Force Caption: Children and youth at a Blue Light movie night