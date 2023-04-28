Australian Prime Minister meets with Nauru President

Prime Minister Albanese and President Kun discussed Australia and Nauru’s shared priorities for regional security, climate resilience and regional connectivity.

Australia is supporting infrastructure projects in Nauru through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific. These include Nauru’s Airport Refurbishment Project and the East Micronesia Cable Project.

Prime Minister Albanese reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to Nauru and to the future of the strong and longstanding partnership between the two countries.

The Albanese Government is committed to deepening ties with our Pacific family though partnerships built on trust, cooperation and shared aspirations for our region.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “I was delighted to meet with President Kun for our first bilateral meeting."

“Australia and Nauru have a strong and longstanding partnership, and we continue to stand together as members of the Pacific family."

“I look forward to continuing to work together and strengthen the bond between our two nations,” he said.

Photo credit Twitter, Anthony Albanese Captionb: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with Nauru President Russ Kun in Brisbane.