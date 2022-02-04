Australia-UNICEF’s Covid-19 vaccine support to Nauru

Australia provided 5,850 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Nauru as part of a AUD302.7 million partnership with UNICEF to procure up to 20 million vaccines for partner countries in the Pacific and Southeast Asia by the end of 2022.

New Zealand has contributed AUD 6.1m to the partnership with UNICEF.

Nauru’s Minister for Health, Isabella Dageago, was on hand to receive the vaccine doses yesterday.

“Nauru has successfully vaccinated 97 per cent of its adult population against Covid-19. These vaccines will allow us to protect our children from the disease, a significant step toward fully opening Nauru to the world.”

Dr Helen Cheney, Australia’s High Commissioner to Nauru, welcomed the arrival.

“Vaccines have been a major part of Australia’s response to Covid-19. Australia is pleased to support Nauru’s efforts to prepare for the disease. We hope that these vaccines will help to protect Nauru against the worst effects of the pandemic.”

The arrival of doses is an important step toward Australia's broader commitment, to share 60 million doses with Indo-Pacific neighbours.

“We thank the Government of Australia for supporting our joint efforts with the Nauru Ministry of Health and Medical Services in ensuring communities, including children, are safe with Covid-19 entering more Pacific shores,” said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch.

“These Pfizer vaccines will protect thousands of children living in Nauru between 12 to 17 years of age, as well as their families, against severe symptomatic illness from the virus.”

Australia and Nauru will continue working together to save lives, build strong and resilient health systems and advance economic recovery from Covid-19.

Photo supplied Caption: Dr Helen Cheney, Australia’s High Commissioner to Nauru (left) and Minister of Health Isabella Dageago