Australia supports “’say no to bullies’ school programme in Nauru

The funding, signed this week between Secretary for Sports Dagan Kaierua and Deputy Australian High Commissioner Andrew Hodges is to support the operational aspects of the upcoming school holiday sports programme.

A more permanent structure was planned with an Australian-based company contracted to install the equipment, but Covid hindered travel and delivery of equipment.

Kaierua said in light of the delay and funding timeline, acquiring portable equipment would get the programme going.

“So the options was to get something portable, just to get things rolling… we focus on our main National Sustainable Development Strategy (NSDS) in terms of fighting NCDs and reducing the NCDs and keeping a healthy lifestyle, especially for kids,” Kaierua said.

Hodges congratulated the department for the initiative saying it is “so important to keep kids busy and engaged over the [school] break”.

The programme will incorporate health, the women’s affairs department and the police who will deliver and promote awareness programmes.

Photo GIO