Australia pledges $40m for Nauru infrastructure upgrades

The funding will support the re-surfacing of Nauru’s runway and the provision of vital air traffic equipment to enable critical air transport services for decades to come.

It will also enable climate-resilient upgrades to sections of the Nauru ring road.

A joint statement said the project will employ Nauruan workers and use local materials where possible, to help stimulate Nauru’s economy.

Senator Payne announced the assistance after she met with the President of Nauru Lionel Aingimea in Sydney yesterday.

Both leaders discussed further steps to deepen the close and enduring bilateral partnership between the two countries, and their shared commitment to strong and unified regional institutions.

They committed to working together to upgrade Nauru’s international airport, to strengthen Nauru’s connectivity, safety and security.

The commitment builds on the joint announcement on 12 December 2021 of the partnership between Nauru, Kiribati, Federated States of Micronesia, Australia, Japan and the United States to build the East Micronesia Cable, which will provide Nauru with internet connectivity through a submarine cable for the first time.

President Aingimea and Minister Payne discussed Australia’s support for Nauru’s Covid-19 response. They shared concerns about enduring and emerging international security threats, including deep concerns about Russia’s unprovoked and unacceptable aggression towards Ukraine. They reaffirmed both countries’ support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Minister Payne also extended congratulations to President Aingimea in advance of the formal opening of the new Nauru High Commission in Canberra.

Photo source 7News Caption: Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Senator Marise Payne