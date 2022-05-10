4th Covid case cleared and released from RON Hospital

This person arrived on a flight two weeks ago and was kept in the ACU for observation.

However, another case was detected in quarantine also on the evening of Monday, 9 May.

This passenger travelled to Nauru from Brisbane on Sunday 8 May and was then transferred to the ACU on Monday night after receiving the initial results and final testing done yesterday confirmed a positive reading. This person is well and does not have any symptoms.

All other passengers on that flight have returned negative PCR tests. But they will remain in quarantine for the minimum five days and will exit as per schedule on Friday if they clear all remaining tests.

As standard practice, all front line workers will continue to be tested to ensure there is no community spillage.

With the recently recovered case, the active cases remain at three and four recoveries.