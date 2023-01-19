20 Nauru Government scholarship students graduate

The students were given the opportunity to study overseas including Fiji and Australia.

Secretary for Education and Training Darrina Kun encouraged the students to continue pursuing their studies at a higher level, tertiary scholarships such as the AusAID Scholarships and Taiwan MOFA Scholarship are available for new applicant.

Nauru Media News NTV reports Nauru also has a USP campus open for enrolment that offers tertiary level of education.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Education gave scholarship recipients the choice to continue their studies abroad or to return home completing their education at the Nauru Secondary School.

A total of seven recipients chose to return home.

The list of the Nauru Government Scholarship Student Graduates of 2022 is as follows.

Australia Student Graduates

Rosita Rokobuli - Mitchelton State High School

Sheliza Detabene - Mitchelton State High School

Galizon Fritz - Craigslea State High School

Kendall Tabuna - Craigslea State High School

Murson Ribauw - Craigslea State High School

Myisha Tatum - Craigslea State High School

Jazcira Joram - Corinda State High School

Violeta Dowabobo - Kedron State High School

Kayla Emiu - Kedron State High School



Fiji Student Graduates

Mylynn Jeremaiah - Suva Sangam School

Vassavine Thoma - Navesau Adventist

Bernard Derog - St Johns College

Justine Akubor - Jasper William High School

Nauru Student Graduates

Wenira Deiye - Nauru Secondary School

Mwiraro Blessing - Nauru Secondary School

Buckley Tsitsi - Nauru Secondary School

Jokeel Rigamoto - Nauru Secondary School

Kamak Harris - Nauru Secondary School

Michilak Duburiya - Nauru Secondary School

Oeak Moses - Nauru Secondary School

Photo Nauru Media News