15 Nauru Police Officers receive Level 4 Certificate in Policing

The Nauru contingent were part of a batch of 185 police officers from Fiji, Tuvalu and Nauru to pass out.

Speaking with Nauru Media, Superintendent of Learning and Development, Czarist Daniel said “the basic recruits’ course will be an ongoing training program with Fiji Police”.

She added that there is other training with Fiji Police which is part of a MoU signed between Fiji Police and Nauru Police in assisting NPF with capacity building. These trainings were for higher ranking officers and forensics training.

The 15 officers comprising of 12 male and 3 female officers left Nauru in February 2023 to undertake the 4 months of training which included physical and theory. Superintendent Daniel said “they wake up early every morning to participate in the physical training and then do the theory afterwards doing the modules laid out by the academy”.

The 15 officers will arrive on island on Monday 29th May.