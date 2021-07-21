Apple delays return to office as Covid cases rise

The iPhone-maker had intended to bring workers in for three days a week from September but this had now been put back until at least October, the news agency said.

Sources told Bloomberg employees would be given at least a month's notice before having to return.

BBC News has asked Apple for comment.

Apple's plans for a return to the office had been met with firm opposition from some staff.

In June, chief executive Tim Cook sent a company-wide memo telling workers they would have to return to their desks.

In the memo, Mr Cook said he missed the "hum of activity" of in-person working and was "not alone" in that sentiment.

Some Apple employees disagreed and in an internal letter said the plans made workers "choose between either a combination of our families, our wellbeing, and being empowered to do our best work, or being a part of Apple".