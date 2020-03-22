Nauru traders warned against hoarding and price inflation

Acting Finance Minister Lionel Aingimea who is also Nauru’s President has issued an Order to that effect.

Traders have also been warned not to hoard goods that are necessary or essential for everyday living of members of the community.

The Order also applies to services.

Traders have also been urged to ensure that good and services for retail purposes are available in reasonable quantities for domestic consumption.

The Prices Regulation(Prohibition of Hoarding and Price Inflation Order 2020 was published in the Gazette on Saturday, 21 March 2020.