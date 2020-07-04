Nauru HC Aroi signs $1.3M Japan grant

The grant, through the Economic Social Development Program (ESDP) is valued at AU$1.3 million, and will enable the procurement of equipment to support the efficient delivery of health and medical services in Nauru.

Ambassador Aroi thanked Ambassador Masahiro, delivering messages of appreciation from Nauru’s President Lionel Aingimea and Minister for Health Isabella Dageago.

“President Lionel Aingimea sends his words of appreciation for this grant that has been offered by Japan to the people of Nauru, especially during these unprecedented times because of COVID-19.

“The Ministry of Health welcomes the generous donation that will greatly assist Nauru in its efforts to keeping Nauru free from COVID-19.

“Although we are one of very few countries who are COVID-19 free, we are still vulnerable to the impacts to the development of this pandemic.

“Every life matters in Nauru and with the support given by the Government of Japan, Nauru’s Ministry of Health is able to advance positively to offer the much needed health care to the people of Nauru,” Mr Aroi said.

Ambassador Masahiro said it gave him, “great happiness to say that this assistance will meaningfully contribute to the capacity building of Nauru`s medical service delivery and its wider health sector.

Describing Nauru as, “one of the closest partners of Japan in the Pacific”, the Ambassador added that Japan’s short, medium and long term goals to assist Nauru’s health sector is evidenced in both the AU$2.5million medical equipment grant in 2018, and the recent US$3 million UNICEF funding to support Pacific island countries to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The grant aid is aligned with Nauru’s National Sustainable Development Strategy (NSDS) 2005-2025 relating to the

provision of quality and effective service delivery in the health sector through the upgrading of health facilities as well as the Eighth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM8) Leaders’ Declaration to achieve resilient and sustainable development in major sectors of the economy including health, with special consideration channelled towards enhancing cooperation to elevate the quality of medical services and the welfare of the people in the Pacific and to accelerate progress towards a universal health coverage through access to better diagnostic, better screening, essential medicines and medical equipment and human resources development .

Photo supplied