Nauru Airlines suspends flights to Marshall Islands and Kiribati

In response to the declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in relation to Coronavirus, the RMI has suspended all international air travel until 22 March 2020, effective immediately.

Nauru Airlines CEO Geoff Bowmaker said the airline was complying with the various health advisory requirements of each of the countries through which it flies to help keep residents and visitors safe from Coronavirus.

“We are seeking permission to operate into Majuro this coming Friday 13th in order to accommodate passengers who are requesting to leave and will cease flying there until further notice,” Mr Bowmaker said.

The suspension of flights into Majuro as well as the downturn in passenger demand generally as a result of Coronavirus travel restrictions will also result in suspension of our flights through Tarawa, Kiribati for the time being after this Friday 13th March.

Flights to Brisbane and Nadi from Nauru remain unaffected.

“While we regret to advise of this latest travel ban Nauru Airlines will continue to cooperate with regulatory authorities to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.”

Mr Bowmaker said the onset of Coronavirus had seen reductions in travel to several Nauru Airlines destinations.

“The current PHEIC has sparked a series of restrictions by authorities from Kiribati, Nauru, Fiji and Australia on travellers from overseas, and prospective travellers are urged to take note of these before planning any travel,” he said.

“Since the onset of Coronavirus, we are seeing an overall decrease in demand for air travel to the island nations, as well as globally, with service cutbacks at airlines around the world ”