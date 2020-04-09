Digicel pays out $607,681 dividend

Christopher Manaog, Digicel Nauru CEO said; “We are delighted to give back to our shareholders as the funds benefits our Nauruan people. We are celebrating our 11th anniversary in Nauru and would like to thank all our customers for supporting Digicel, it is your support that translates into sound financial returns to the community. Given the current Covid-19 situation around, I am confident these funds will greatly assist our government’s efforts to stop and contain the possibility of Covid-19 into Nauru.

Hon. Pyon Deiye, Deputy Minister for Telecommunications thanked Digicel for its significant contribution and said; “Yes in this time of need these funds would be put to good use.”

Digicel has been paying dividends since 2009 and today’s payment makes it a total of AUD$8,819,000 that has been given back over the past years.

