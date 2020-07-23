Digicel backs Olympic Day Fun Run in Nauru

Digicel Nauru CEO, Christopher Manaog, said; “This is an on-going support that has stretched years back for the popular Olympic Day Fun Run organised by the Nauru Olympic Committee.”

“I am excited to be participating with my Digicel team. We are major advocates for healthy living and sports and are delighted to be supporting and competing with fellow Nauruan’s,” commented Mr. Manaog.

Nauru Olympic Committee Manager, Gay Li-jan Uera said; “We are thankful to Digicel for this great gesture and we are happy that you have come on board as one of our local Corporate Sponsors and we look forward to your continued support.”

The support entails 1,200 bottled water for runners, free text blast, Digicel merchandise and consolation prizes including a Samsung Watch Active, Watch Fit, and Galaxy Bud.

The 5 km Olympic Day Fun Run registration starts at 5:30am. The race begins at 8am from the Aiwo Civic Centre on Saturday.

Photo supplied